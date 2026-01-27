Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox, Says He’s Stepping Away From Social Media To Find Strength

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has announced that he is taking a break from social media, saying he needs time away from the digital buzz to recharge and focus on himself. In a heartfelt message shared to his followers before stepping back, Johar explained that he is embarking on a digital detox and asked for inner strength and clarity during this period.

Johar, one of Indian cinema’s most high-profile directors and producers, has long been active on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, where he engages frequently with fans, shares updates about his work, and comments on industry trends. His announcement marks a departure from his usual online presence, signalling a conscious move toward reflection and balance.

In his message to followers, Johar said that he has decided to “take a little time away from social media” and referred to it as a period of rest and recuperation. He asked for resilience and strength from the universe as he undertakes this digital pause, suggesting the break is part of prioritising his emotional and mental well-being.

The filmmaker’s decision comes at a time when conversations around digital fatigue, social-media pressure and online wellness are increasingly part of public discourse, especially among celebrities who maintain a constant presence on multiple platforms. Johar indicated that stepping away is not about escaping challenges but about finding a more grounded way to engage with both his work and his audience.

Fans and followers reacted to the announcement with a mix of encouragement and support. Many praised Johar for recognising the importance of self-care and applauded his decision to prioritise balance over constant online engagement. Comments ranged from messages appreciating his honesty to users expressing understanding of the need for periodic breaks from the digital world.

Some followers noted that the pace of social media can be overwhelming, especially for public figures whose activities and statements are scrutinised and discussed in real time. Johar’s choice to temporarily disconnect resonated with many who themselves have taken breaks from online platforms for mental well-being.

At the same time, some fans expressed optimism about Johar’s return, saying they would miss his signature style of posting, which often blends personal moments, professional announcements and reflections on culture and cinema. Known for his cinematic flair and ability to connect with diverse audiences, Johar’s absence is likely to be felt by many in his online community.

Industry peers also responded positively, with several acknowledging the importance of taking time off in an era where digital connectivity is almost constant. Celebrities have increasingly spoken about their own experiences with social-media breaks, framing them as necessary for mental clarity and creative renewal.

Johar’s announcement did not include a specific timeline for his return to social media. Instead, he emphasised that the break is about tuning into himself, recharging, and gaining the “strength” he mentioned in his message. This open-ended approach suggests he intends to take as much time as needed rather than committing to a fixed period away from screens.

In recent years, there has been a broader cultural shift toward recognising the impacts of digital exhaustion, with professionals across industries discussing ways to maintain healthy relationships with technology. For someone like Johar, whose work is deeply connected to storytelling, creativity and communication, a digital pause may provide a fresh perspective and space for introspection.