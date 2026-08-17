Allu Arjun Deletes Independence Day Post After Backlash Over Missing Ashoka Chakra

Actor Allu Arjun faced criticism on social media after sharing an Independence Day post that appeared to depict the Indian Tricolour without the Ashoka Chakra. The actor subsequently deleted the post, but screenshots of the artwork continued to circulate online, keeping the controversy alive.

The post, shared around Independence Day, featured the words “HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY” alongside an illustration of the Indian flag and the Red Fort. However, several social media users quickly pointed out that the navy-blue Ashoka Chakra appeared to be missing from the white band of the flag. The artwork also prominently featured Allu Arjun’s name and logo on the Red Fort illustration.

The apparent omission prompted criticism from users on X, with some questioning whether the actor’s team had taken adequate care while designing a graphic involving the national flag. One user called it a “lack of knowledge”, while another said that the national flag should have the Ashoka Chakra.

Others focused on the decision to place the actor’s branding over the Red Fort. “Why is his name on Red Fort?” one user asked, questioning the use of personal branding in a patriotic Independence Day graphic. Another criticised the artwork by saying that the actor appeared not to know what the Indian national flag looks like.

The criticism continued even after Allu Arjun deleted the post. Screenshots of the original artwork were shared by users, allowing the debate to continue across social media platforms.

However, not everyone believed the controversy warranted such a strong reaction. Some users suggested that the missing Ashoka Chakra could simply have been a mistake made by the design team rather than something deliberately done by the actor.

One user pointed out that the Chakra appeared separately below the “Happy Independence Day” text and suggested that the omission from the flag itself could have been an error. Others similarly argued that responsibility should lie with the creative team that designed the artwork rather than automatically being attributed to Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun has not publicly addressed the controversy or explained why the post was deleted. It therefore remains unclear whether the graphic was intentionally designed that way or whether the missing Ashoka Chakra was simply an oversight.

In Allu Arjun’s case, the controversy was amplified by the actor’s enormous online following. A seemingly routine Independence Day greeting quickly became a subject of criticism because of the visual representation of the Tricolour and the prominence given to his own branding.

The episode also comes amid a busy period for the actor professionally. Allu Arjun is currently working on Raaka, his upcoming science-fiction action film with director Atlee. The project was previously known as AA22xA6 before its official title was announced.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the female lead, while Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly part of the project. Allu Arjun’s first look, which showed him in a dramatically transformed, bald and beast-like appearance, had already generated significant attention.

Raaka is currently in production, with reports suggesting that the shooting schedule has been affected by Rashmika Mandanna’s injury. Production is expected to resume around September or October, according to recent reports.