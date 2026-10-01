Bombay High Court Gave Verdict After 10 Years of Pratyusha Banerjee Case, Discharged Boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh 

TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s death case, which has remained in the headlines for nearly a decade, has finally witnessed a major legal development. On Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the Bombay High Court discharged actor-producer Rahul Raj Singh from the case related to the alleged abetment of Pratyusha’s suicide. The court found that there was insufficient material to proceed with a trial against him.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Court Gave Judgement on Pratyusha Case

Pratyusha, best known for playing Anandi in the popular television show ‘Balika Vadhu’, was found dead at her rented apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon area on April 1, 2016. Her death sent shockwaves through the television industry and led to a police case against her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. Following Pratyusha’s death, her parents accused Rahul Raj Singh of mentally and physically harassing her and alleged that he had driven her towards suicide. An FIR was registered under provisions including Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, relating to abetment of suicide, along with other allegations.

Rahul Raj

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Rahul had consistently denied the allegations. After the police filed a chargesheet in 2018, he approached the court seeking discharge from the case. His plea was rejected by the sessions court in 2023, following which he challenged the decision before the Bombay High Court. Justice S G Dige of the Bombay High Court considered arguments presented on Rahul’s behalf, including the recorded conversation between Rahul and Pratyusha shortly before her death.

Rahul Raj

According to the submissions considered by the court, the conversation indicated that Rahul was trying to stop Pratyusha from taking any drastic step and was telling her that he was on his way to meet her. Rahul’s lawyers also highlighted that there was no suicide note and questioned the circumstances in which the FIR had initially been registered. They argued that the available evidence did not establish the necessary ingredients of abetment and that continuing with a criminal trial would not be justified.

Pratyusha Banerjee

After considering the material and submissions, the High Court allowed Rahul Raj Singh’s plea and discharged him from the case. This means that he will not face trial in connection with the allegations of abetting Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide. The ruling brings a significant development in a case that has continued through several stages of the legal process since 2016. It also follows years of public attention surrounding Pratyusha’s relationship with Rahul and the circumstances surrounding her death.