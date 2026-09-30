Ayushmann Khurrana Says ‘The Artist in Me Is Still Alive’, Calls Story the Real Superstar

Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about his approach to films, stardom and the kind of stories he wants to be associated with. The actor, who has built a distinct identity in Bollywood by choosing unconventional subjects, says that for him, the real superstar has always been the story. Ayushmann has often stayed away from the traditional formula of choosing projects simply because of their scale or commercial appeal. From Vicky Donor and Andhadhun to Article 15, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, his filmography has featured characters and subjects that are often different from mainstream Bollywood narratives.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana Says Story Is Real Hero

Speaking about his journey, Ayushmann said that he still considers himself an artist at heart. Despite achieving success and becoming one of the recognised names in Hindi cinema, he believes the creative side of him remains very much alive. For the actor, the script continues to be one of the most important factors when deciding whether to take up a project. He has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to experiment with different characters, genres and themes rather than limiting himself to a particular image.

Ayushmann Khurrana

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Ayushmann’s career has also been closely linked with films that combine entertainment with social themes. His movies have touched upon subjects such as sperm donation, erectile dysfunction, caste discrimination, body image and societal expectations. Many of these films have sparked conversations while also reaching mainstream audiences. His statement about the “real superstar” being the story reflects the philosophy that has shaped much of his career.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Rather than making the actor the sole attraction, Ayushmann appears to believe that a strong narrative and an interesting character are what ultimately make a film worth watching. At the same time, the actor has also experienced the pressures that come with maintaining a successful career in the Hindi film industry. Like many performers, he has faced films that performed differently at the box office and periods when audiences were more selective about what they watched in theatres.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Yet, his focus on experimentation has remained a defining part of his professional identity. Whether playing an ordinary man caught in an unusual situation or taking on a socially relevant role, Ayushmann has continued to explore characters that allow him to step outside his comfort zone. His latest comments offer a glimpse into how he views his career at this stage. For Ayushmann, stardom may bring recognition, but the desire to perform, experiment and tell meaningful stories is what keeps the artist within him going.