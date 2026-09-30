Kareena Kapoor and Mira Rajput Come Together, Fans Can’t Believe Shahid Kapoor’s Ex and Wife Are on the Same Show

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput have surprised fans by coming together for a special appearance, creating an unexpected Bollywood moment that quickly caught attention online. Seeing Kareena, who was once in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor, alongside his wife Mira left many fans reacting with disbelief. The two were seen together for an upcoming episode of Kareena’s popular show, where Mira joined the actress for a candid conversation.

Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes First Appearance Together

Pictures and glimpses from their appearance soon made their way across social media, with fans particularly amused by the unexpected combination. Let us tell you that Kareena and Shahid Kapoor dated for several years before eventually going their separate ways. Their relationship was one of the most discussed Bollywood romances of the 2000s, especially after they worked together in films such as Jab We Met.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira

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Shahid later married Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple went on to welcome two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. Over the years, Mira has established her own identity as a social media personality, entrepreneur and public figure. Kareena, meanwhile, married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh. She has continued to remain one of Bollywood’s most recognisable stars while also balancing her film career with family life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The appearance of Kareena and Mira together is particularly interesting because of their connection through Shahid. However, neither has publicly suggested any awkwardness between them. Their interaction appeared comfortable, with both women participating in the conversation naturally. Fans were quick to react to the pictures and videos from the episode. Many joked about how unexpected the moment was, with comments along the lines of, “Oh teri! Ye toh kabhi nahi socha tha.” Others praised the two for coming together without making their shared connection the focus of the interaction.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput

The moment also reminded fans of how much Bollywood relationships and friendships can change over time. What may have once seemed like an unlikely combination now appeared to be a completely normal professional interaction.

For viewers, the biggest attraction is likely to be the conversation between Kareena and Mira and the candid moments they share on the show. While their connection through Shahid makes the episode interesting, the two women’s individual journeys and perspectives are expected to make the interaction even more engaging. The unexpected appearance has certainly created plenty of buzz before the episode airs. Whether Kareena and Mira discuss Shahid or their personal lives remains to be seen, but their appearance together has already given fans a moment they were clearly not expecting.