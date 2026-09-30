Swara Bhasker Wants to Apologise to the Entire Country, Claims Siwet Tomar Over Jauhar Remark

The ongoing drama around Rise and Fall 2 has taken another turn after Siwet Tomar opened up about his conversation with Swara Bhasker. Siwet claimed that the actress apologised to him several times over her earlier comments about the portrayal of Jauhar in Padmaavat and even expressed a desire to apologise to the Rajput community and anyone who was hurt by her remarks. Siwet, who was recently removed from the reality show following his physical confrontation with Shehzad Poonawalla, shared his side of the story in a video after facing criticism for speaking to Swara.

Siwet Tomar

Siwet Tomar Said Swara Wants to Apologise

He said that people were questioning why he had interacted with the actress despite previously saying that he would not speak to her. Explaining his decision, Siwet claimed that Swara had apologised during their conversation. He said the discussion about Jauhar was edited out of the show because such topics involving religion and community could not be shown in the same way.

Siwet Tomar

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According to Siwet, Swara told him that she respected Rajput queens and women but had a problem with the way the Jauhar sequence was portrayed in the film. He claimed that she questioned why the suffering of the women was not shown in greater detail. Siwet further alleged that he asked Swara to apologise to the Rajput community if she wanted to clarify her position. He claimed that she agreed and told him that she was ready to say sorry not only to the Rajput community but to the entire country if anyone had been hurt by her comments. Siwet also claimed that she said sorry four times during their conversation.

Swara Bhaskar

The controversy dates back to Swara’s comments about Padmaavat. While discussing the film’s Jauhar sequence, the actress had questioned how such a portrayal could affect women, particularly survivors of sexual violence. Her remarks sparked controversy at the time and led to considerable criticism on social media. Swara later clarified that she was expressing her personal response to the scene and was not calling the historical women who performed Jauhar cowardly.

Swara Bhaskar

Siwet’s latest comments have once again brought the old controversy into the spotlight. He maintained that he is not supporting everything Swara has said in the past, but claimed that he chose to speak with her because she was willing to apologise. The reality-show contestant also said that the portion of their conversation involving Jauhar did not make it to the aired episode. He has claimed that if Swara discusses the matter publicly after leaving the show, he will share more details about their conversation.