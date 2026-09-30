Kriti Sanon Questions Victim-Blaming Over Sexual Harassment, ‘Short Skirt, Burqa or Diaper, Whose Fault Is It?’

Kriti Sanon has raised an important question about sexual harassment and the way society often looks at a victim’s clothes instead of questioning the person responsible for the crime. The actress recently spoke about victim-blaming and asked why a woman’s outfit is brought into the conversation whenever she faces harassment. Making her point strongly, Kriti questioned whether a woman wearing a short skirt, a burqa or even a diaper could ever be considered responsible for someone else’s inappropriate behaviour.

Kriti Sanon’s Post

Kriti Sanon Questions The Victim Blaming

Her question was aimed at challenging the idea that clothing somehow determines whether a woman deserves to be respected or protected. The actress’ comments have struck a chord because conversations around sexual harassment often include questions about what the victim was wearing, where she was or why she was there. Kriti’s argument was that none of these factors can justify harassment. Responsibility, she suggested, should remain with the person who chooses to cross the line.

Kriti Sanon

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“Short skirt, burqa or diaper, whose fault is it?” is the question that has stood out from her comments. With this statement, Kriti highlighted how absurd victim-blaming can become when the focus shifts from the perpetrator’s actions to the victim’s appearance. The actress has previously spoken about issues concerning women and the need for greater awareness around safety and equality. Her latest remarks once again bring attention to the importance of changing the way society discusses sexual harassment.

Kriti Sanon

The debate around women’s clothing has existed for decades, with victims sometimes being questioned about their outfits after incidents of harassment or assault. Critics of victim-blaming argue that such questions shift responsibility away from the offender and can discourage survivors from speaking openly about their experiences. Kriti’s comments also underline a broader point about consent and personal boundaries.

Kriti Sanon

One thing should be clear that a person’s clothing does not amount to permission for unwanted physical contact or inappropriate behaviour. Regardless of what someone is wearing, consent and respect remain essential. Her statement has prompted discussions online, with many people agreeing that conversations about sexual harassment should focus more on accountability and prevention rather than judging the victim. At the same time, the issue continues to be debated widely because it involves deeply rooted social attitudes about gender, safety and personal freedom.