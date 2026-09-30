Aishwarya Rai Greets Paparazzi, Poses With Fans As She Returns From Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently returned to India after making a stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she walked the ramp and grabbed attention with her striking new red-haired look. Several candid backstage moments of the actor also went viral on social media, with fans praising her appearance and style. After arriving back in India, Aishwarya was spotted at the airport, where she warmly interacted with fans and paparazzi.

She happily posed for photographs, signed autographs, and acknowledged her admirers before leaving. Her gracious interaction with fans quickly caught attention online, with many praising her humble and warm gesture.

Aishwarya Rai poses with fans upon return to India

On Tuesday, Aishwarya was spotted at the airport after returning home from Paris Fashion Week. The actor looked elegant in a long brown coat, with her long red hair left open and sunglasses completing her look. As she headed towards her car, a fan approached her and requested a photograph. Aishwarya happily obliged, placing her bag inside the car before posing with the fan. She also signed an autograph and clicked pictures with several other fans. Before leaving, the actor greeted the paparazzi with folded hands in a warm namaste, expressing her gratitude and bidding them goodbye before driving away.

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Her warm interactions with fans and paparazzi received praise online. One comment read, “She is so kind hearted.” Another wrote, “perfect combination of beauty and class.” Another fan commented, “her heart is as beautiful as her face.” Another comment read, “very kind and humble.”

Aishwarya Rai at the Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week on September 28 as she walked the ramp for L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Express Your Worth’ showcase. The actor concluded the Le Défilé show at Place Joffre, set against the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire. For the occasion, Aishwarya donned a custom all-black ensemble by Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Apart from her appearance on the ramp, her warm interaction with Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley also grabbed the internet’s attention. Fans were quick to praise their sweet “sisterly bond”. Speaking about reuniting with Aishwarya, Simone told Variety India, “I think it’s the moments we have backstage when we see each other. We don’t get to spend much time together throughout the year, so it’s always really nice when we’re reunited and can catch up with each other. It’s so exciting. This is my third year walking for them, so I know a little bit more of what to expect. I’m just super excited. It’s always one of the most fun days of the year.” Their warm exchange further delighted fans.