Mira Kapoor Joins Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want Season 6, Says, ‘Couldn’t Have Had Better Company’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Kapoor will share the screen for the first time on What Women Want Season 6. Kareena recently gave fans a glimpse of their collaboration by sharing a picture with Mira from the show’s sets, creating excitement among viewers about their upcoming conversation. Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to return with the latest season of What Women Want. Among the celebrities appearing on the popular chat show is Mira Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor. This marks the first time Kareena and Mira will share the screen, making their conversation especially interesting.

Following the show’s format, the two are expected to discuss marriage, family, women’s issues, relationships, and several other topics. Fans can look forward to an engaging conversation between the two. What Women Want airs on Mirchi Plus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Mira Kapoor, Calls Her Lovely

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with Mira Kapoor on her Instagram Stories from the sets of What Women Want Season 6, leaving fans curious for more. The Daayra star added a caption alongside the photo, further building excitement around their latest appearance and the upcoming episode of the popular show. “The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today.”

The growing camaraderie between the two has already caught attention, making the upcoming episode a potential talking point online. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput come together. Their conversation is expected to offer an interesting glimpse into their personalities, friendship and shared bond.

Mira Kapoor Expresses Gratitude To Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mira Kapoor reposted Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Story and praised her warmly, writing in her caption. “Couldn’t have had better company. With the gorgeous @kareenkapoorkhan.” Mira also shared several pictures from the set, expressing gratitude to Kareena for inviting her to be part of the show. “What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are,” Mira’s caption read. The post received likes from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, and several others.

The coming together of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Kapoor has sparked interest because of their connection to Shahid Kapoor. Kareena and Shahid were once in a relationship before eventually parting ways. Years later, both moved on and built separate lives. Their meeting now naturally draws attention because of their shared connection to Shahid and their past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and they have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Kapoor in 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain, together. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have shared the screen in several films, including Ishq Vishk, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. They also appeared in 36 China Town, where Kareena made a special appearance. Their last film together was Udta Punjab, though they did not share any scenes in the movie despite appearing in the same film.