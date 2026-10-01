“I Blame the Government”, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Furious After Watching Video of Elderly Woman Tied to Tree and Beaten

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has once again spoken out against a disturbing incident involving violence against an elderly woman. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared a video on social media that reportedly showed an elderly woman being tied to a tree and assaulted amid allegations linked to superstition and “black magic.” The video left Devoleena furious, prompting her to question the system and the authorities. According to reports, the incident took place in Telangana and involved a 65-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted after being accused of practising black magic.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Angry At Viral Video

Reports said the woman was tied to a tree and beaten. The incident reportedly came to wider attention after videos of the alleged assault circulated on social media. Reacting to the viral video, Devoleena expressed strong anger over what she described as superstition and the failure to prevent such incidents. Sharing the post, she questioned whether stronger laws and enforcement could deter people from committing such acts.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

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The actress wrote about the need for a system in which criminals would think repeatedly before committing a crime. Her post quickly attracted attention online, with users responding to her views on the incident and the role of the government. One social media user questioned Devoleena about whether the government should be directly blamed for every wrongdoing taking place around people.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The actress responded that she does blame the government, arguing that authorities have the ability to take action but that political and financial considerations can come in the way. Her response added another layer to the discussion, with the actress making it clear that she believes the authorities have a responsibility to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and dignity of citizens.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Reports from Telangana said that the woman was allegedly subjected to severe physical torture on suspicion that she was possessed by an evil spirit. The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the reported incident and sought a detailed report from the district administration regarding the circumstances of the incident, the woman’s condition, medical treatment and action taken against those allegedly involved.