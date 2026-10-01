“They Turned Lord Ram Into Salman Khan”, Mukesh Khanna Slams Ramayanam Action Scenes

Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayanam, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is already generating massive buzz ahead of its release. While the film’s grand scale, visual effects and larger-than-life action sequences have impressed many fans, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has raised questions about the way Lord Ram has been portrayed. Khanna, known for his outspoken views, has particularly objected to the action-heavy presentation of Ranbir Kapoor’s character. According to him, Lord Ram’s traditional image as Maryada Purushottam should not be replaced by that of a contemporary action hero.

Mukesh Khanna

“They Made Lord Ram Too Much of an Action Hero”

Speaking about the film, Mukesh Khanna questioned some of the action sequences reportedly shown in Ramayanam. He said that while Lord Ram was undoubtedly a great warrior and archer, he had never seen Ram being portrayed in the manner shown in the film. Khanna reportedly pointed to scenes in which Ram is seen climbing trees and shooting arrows, saying that such a depiction does not match the image of Lord Ram that he has known through the Ramayana and traditional Ramlilas.

Ramayanam

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Mukesh Khanna went a step further while expressing his criticism of the film’s action treatment. He compared the portrayal to popular Bollywood and Indian action stars, saying that Lord Ram appears to have been turned into a combination of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. According to Khanna, Lord Ram’s strength was not merely about physical action. He believes that his character was defined by dignity, restraint, morality and the principles associated with the title Maryada Purushottam.

Ramayanam

The veteran actor also expressed reservations about the extensive use of visual effects in Ramayanam. The film is being mounted on a massive scale, with elaborate sets, CGI and international technical teams working on its visual world. Khanna’s argument, however, is that spectacular visuals alone should not become the focus when portraying a character as culturally significant as Lord Ram. He believes the emotional and spiritual aspects of the character should receive equal importance.

Ramayanam

Khanna also highlighted the difference between presenting the Ramayanam as a fantasy spectacle and portraying it for an Indian audience that has a deep cultural connection with Lord Ram. According to him, filmmakers have considerable creative freedom, but when a story is based on a figure who holds immense religious and cultural significance for millions, the portrayal should take those sentiments into consideration. His comments have added another layer to the already intense conversation surrounding Ramayanam and its interpretation of the epic on the big screen.