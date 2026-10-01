Ranbir Kapoor Loses His Cool at Paparazzi During Outing With Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal; Says, ‘Bahut Bol Raha Hai Tu’

Ranbir Kapoor Loses His Cool at Paparazzi During Outing With Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal; Says, ‘Bahut Bol Raha Hai Tu’

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for dinner with wife Alia Bhatt, Love & War co-star Vicky Kaushal, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai on Saturday night. The outing came shortly after the team attended a special Ramayana event in the city. The actors and filmmaker were seen together, adding to the buzz around their upcoming period drama. This followed the unveiling of three first-look posters during the week, and Alia and Vicky walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra on Saturday night.

The trio later stopped for the paparazzi and posed together. However, the mood appeared to shift towards the end of the photo session when one photographer repeatedly called out to Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Irritated With Photographer

A video from the outing has surfaced online, showing Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together outside a restaurant. Ranbir wore an olive-green short kurta with black jeans, while Alia opted for a neon-green dress. Vicky kept his look simple in a white shirt and black trousers. At one point, Bhansali stepped out of the frame, seemingly allowing the trio to pose together for the cameras.

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Ranbir, however, asked the filmmaker to return and join them for pictures. The group eventually finished the photo session and began leaving. As Ranbir walked away, a photographer repeatedly called out, asking him to pose with Alia and Vicky.

The actor turned around and replied, “Bahut bol raha hai tu ha (You are talking a lot).” The clip was later widely shared on social media, prompting reactions from fans and other users over the brief exchange between the actor and photographer.

About Love & War movie

The makers have kept the story largely under wraps, but reports describe Love & War as a period romantic war drama. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal reportedly play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Alia Bhatt’s character, leading to a love triangle set against war. Written by Sanjay and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also features Supriya Pathak in a key role.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Busy Film Line-Up

Ranbir Kapoor has two major projects lined up. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana – Part One is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026. The film features Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Its second instalment is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027. The promotions for Ramayana have begun in Mumbai, with Ranbir Kapoor attending a recent media meet-and-greet alongside the film’s cast and team.

Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, DNEG, Namit Malhotra, content creator MrBeast and other members of the team were also present at the event, adding excitement to the promotional campaign.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Exciting Line-Up: From Ramayana to Love & War

Ranbir Kapoor has two major projects lined up. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana – Part One is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026. The film features Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and others in key roles. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027.

Promotions for Ramayana have begun in Mumbai, with Ranbir Kapoor recently attending a media meet-and-greet alongside the film’s cast and team. Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, DNEG, Namit Malhotra, content creator MrBeast and several others were also present at the promotional event held in the city.

Ranbir Kapoor will reunite with Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal. The period drama is scheduled to release theatrically on January 21, 2027.