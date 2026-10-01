Rhiti Tiwari Gets Evicted From the Bigg Boss 30 House in a Shocking Mid-Week Eviction 

Bigg Boss 20 has delivered another unexpected twist, and this time, the mid-week eviction has left the house buzzing. In a sudden turn of events, Rhiti Tiwari has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house after facing a crucial eviction decision. The latest eviction saw Mahhi, Young and Uditi play a key role in deciding Rhiti’s fate. With the pressure mounting inside the house, the contestants were given the responsibility of choosing who would have to bid goodbye to the reality show.

Rhiti Tiwari

Rhiti Tiwari’s Bigg Boss Journey Comes to an End

Rhiti’s eviction comes at a time when the competition inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is getting increasingly intense. From heated arguments and shifting equations to emotional moments, the contestants have been leaving no stone unturned to stay in the game. However, the mid-week twist changed the dynamics overnight. After the decision involving Mahi, Young and Uditi, Riti Tiwari’s journey on the show came to an end.

Rhiti Tiwari

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Unlike regular weekend eliminations, mid-week evictions often catch both contestants and viewers off guard. Rhiti’s sudden exit has added another layer of suspense to the ongoing season, especially as the remaining housemates now have to rethink their strategies. The eviction is also expected to have an impact on the equations between Mahhi, Young and Uditi, whose decision played a decisive role in Rhiti’s exit.

Rhiti Tiwari

With Rhiti Tiwari out of the race, the competition is only expected to become tougher. As alliances continue to change and the pressure of survival increases, viewers can expect more drama, confrontations and unexpected twists in the days ahead. Her exit has also sparked curiosity about how the remaining contestants will react to the unexpected development.

Rhiti Tiwari

With one more contender out of the race, the balance inside the house could shift significantly, giving others an opportunity to strengthen their positions and make new alliances. Meanwhile, fans of the show will be keenly watching the upcoming episodes to see whether Riti’s eviction triggers fresh rivalries or changes the existing equations among the housemates. As the race for the Bigg Boss 20 title gets fiercer, every nomination, task and decision could prove crucial for the contestants.