Koffee With Karan to End After 22 Years! Karan Johar Announces Season 9 Release Date, Salman Khan Reportedly to Be First Guest

One of Bollywood’s most iconic celebrity chat shows is finally coming to an end. After entertaining audiences for more than two decades with candid confessions, controversial revelations, hilarious rapid-fire rounds and unforgettable celebrity moments, Karan Johar has announced that Season 9 of Koffee With Karan will be the show’s final season. The filmmaker made the emotional announcement on September 30, leaving fans surprised and nostalgic. Along with confirming that the upcoming season will be his last, Karan also revealed the premiere date, October 14, 2026. The final season will stream on JioHotstar.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar Says Goodbye to His Iconic Coffee Couch

In a special announcement video, Karan Johar looked back at the extraordinary journey of Koffee With Karan. The show first premiered in 2004, when Karan told his father, late producer Yash Johar, that he wanted to host a celebrity chat show. What began as a simple conversation between celebrities eventually became one of Indian entertainment’s most recognisable talk shows. Over the years, Karan has welcomed actors, filmmakers, couples, friends and Bollywood families to his famous coffee couch. The show has completed eight seasons and 161 episodes so far.

Karan Johar

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Karan described Koffee With Karan as an extraordinary part of his life, saying the show gave him friendships, memories, moments of madness, love and its share of controversies. He also acknowledged the audience that continued to return for every new season. Karan’s announcement has made it clear that Season 9 isn’t simply another season, it is being planned as the final chapter of the show.

Karan Johar

The filmmaker’s emotional message suggests that the decision comes after a long association with the franchise. He reflected on the idea that some journeys are not necessarily planned to end, but there comes a point when one knows it is time to let them go. For fans who have followed the show since its television debut, the announcement marks the end of an era. From celebrity gossip and relationship revelations to viral rapid-fire answers, Koffee With Karan has frequently become a talking point far beyond the episode itself.

Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan Season 9 will premiere on October 14, 2026, on JioHotstar. This will be the ninth and final season of the celebrity chat show. The announcement comes just ahead of the festive season, giving Bollywood fans another much-awaited entertainment event to look forward to. Adding even more excitement to the announcement is the reported guest for the premiere episode. According to multiple reports, Salman Khan is expected to be the first guest of Season 9, with the actor reportedly appearing solo on the Koffee couch. If the reports materialise, Salman and Karan’s reunion could make for a particularly interesting opening episode, especially given Salman’s long association with the show and his previous memorable appearances.