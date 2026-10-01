Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Down After Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Her ‘Gold Digger’, Netizens Rage: ‘Ghatiya Aadmi!’

The second season of Rise & Fall has barely begun, but the reality show is already witnessing explosive arguments and controversies. This time, television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and political personality Shehzad Poonawalla found themselves at the centre of a heated confrontation, and things took an emotional turn when Priyanka broke down after being called a “gold digger.” The clash has triggered a strong reaction on social media, with several viewers criticising the personal nature of the remark. Some users went as far as calling Shehzad “ghatiya aadmi” and questioned whether contestants should bring such personal allegations into a reality-show argument.

Priyanka Chahar

How Did the Fight Between Priyanka and Shehzad Start?

The argument reportedly began after Priyanka called Shehzad a “man-child” during a heated exchange. Shehzad then hit back by calling the actress a “gold digger” and accused her of playing the “victim card.” The comment immediately changed the tone of the conversation. Priyanka appeared deeply hurt by the remark. In the episode, she became emotional while explaining to the other contestants why Shehzad’s words had affected her so much. She reportedly said that she could not sleep properly because of what had happened.

Priyanka Chahar

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While crying, Priyanka reportedly defended herself by talking about the responsibilities she has shouldered for her family. She said that she has worked for herself and her family and strongly rejected the implication behind the “gold digger” comment. The actress also emphasised her journey as someone who has worked hard to establish herself. Her emotional reaction quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the latest episodes of the show.

Priyanka Chahar

The argument did not end with Priyanka’s emotional reaction. In another intense moment, she reportedly warned Shehzad that he would face a strong reaction from her and said, “Tamacha yahan khayega, aur taaliyan bahar bajengi.” Shehzad, meanwhile, was shown getting angry and eventually removing his microphone before walking away from the confrontation. The exchange has since gone viral, with viewers debating whether both contestants crossed the line during the argument.

Priyanka Chahar

Soon after clips from the episode surfaced online, social media users began discussing Shehzad’s comment. A section of viewers criticised the personal nature of the “gold digger” remark and expressed sympathy for Priyanka after she was seen crying. Some users called the comment unnecessarily insulting, while others argued that disagreements on reality shows should remain focused on the game rather than contestants’ personal lives. The backlash has added another controversy to Shehzad’s already eventful stint on the show.