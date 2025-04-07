Kartik Aaryan Spills The Tea: ‘No PR, No Padosi Uncle, Just Me and My ₹50 Crore Buzz’

Kartik Aaryan has finally responded to the swirling rumours about his rumoured ₹50 crore paycheck per film—and in classic Kartik style, he’s done it with a hint of sass and a sprinkle of self-made pride.

In a candid chat with Filmfare, the actor was asked whether he really bags ₹50 crore per film. Without missing a beat, he fired back, “Am I the only actor who has received such a price? Nobody writes about others. Everyone writes about me…” Aaryan’s response wasn’t just about numbers—it was a not-so-subtle jab at the selective spotlight of industry gossip.

But the real kicker? Kartik went on to explain why such stories even gain traction—because, apparently, he’s got nobody doing PR for him. “I don’t have a spokesperson. I don’t have a family here. I don’t have my uncle, or my dad or my sister or my girlfriend spreading positivity about me in the articles or in the industry,” he said, highlighting the reality of being an outsider in Bollywood.

He further added, “This news is coming from somewhere else. It’s not necessary that this is needed. I don’t need this to prove anything. There are some who get irked by the fact that people make it on their own.” For those keeping score, that’s a mic drop moment.

On the work front, Kartik is staying busy. He’s reuniting with Karan Johar for a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri (yes, it’s a tongue twister), directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans. The film is set to release on February 13, 2026, under Dharma Productions. Reports claim Kartik may have charged ₹50 crore for the film, though he neither confirmed nor denied it outright.

That’s not all—Kartik is currently shooting for another film opposite Sreeleela, directed by Anurag Basu. While the project remains untitled and tightly wrapped, buzz suggests it’s another significant step in Kartik’s eclectic filmography.

One thing’s clear: Kartik may not have a PR army, but he sure knows how to own the narrative.