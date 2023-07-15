Kriti Sanon Reveals Whether Her Production House Name Is Related To Sushant Singh Rajput 

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has recently launched her production house named ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. As soon as she revealed the name of her production house, people started relating it with her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kai Po Che star was often seen using Blue Butterfly emojis during his social media interactions. However, now the actress has herself cleared whether Blue Butterfly Films has a connection with SSR or not.

Kriti Sanon’s Revelations On Instagram

On Friday, Kriti Sanon posted a video on her instagram handle in which she revealed why she chose the name ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ for her production house. The ‘Luka Chupi’ actress said she liked the blue color a lot and she often uses blue butterfly emojis in her captions and while writing poetries. Kriti Sanon has also used Blue Butterfly emojis in her Instagram bio. However, the actress nowhere mentioned that Blue Butterfly Films is related to Sushant Singh Rajput neither she said she has given tribute to the late actor.

In her words:

“I do love blue butterflies and I do love the blue color. It’s on my insta bio from ages, I use it in my captions, I use it when I use poetry. I think it signifies dreams, wings flight, freedom, liberal, positivity, happiness, all of it. I feel like a butterfly is beautiful”

When Kriti Sanon Asked SSR The Meaning Of Blue Butterfly

Since the time Kriti Sanon has launched her production house, her earlier chats with Sushant Singh Rajput regarding Blue Butterfly Films have gone viral. The viral screenshot of the chat between the duo is from a Reddit app in which Kriti Sanon has asked Rajput about why he uses Blue Butterfly emojis a lot. The ‘Chhichhore’ actor then reveals that Blue Butterfly means the resonance, the emergence and the inevitable, and the feeling of trust. He also referred to ‘Blue Butterfly’ as magical.

As soon as the old chats between Kriti and Sushant went viral, people started guessing that the actress had given a tribute to him by naming her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. Some fans also write on social media that the duo should have ended together. However, now the actress has cleared all the doubts regarding her production house. For the unversed, Rajput and Sanon were rumored to be dating each other during ‘Raabta’. However, they neither confirmed their relationship nor they ever spoke about their breakup.