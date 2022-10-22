Kunaal Roy Kapur Addresses Nepotism; Says, “If You Were Born In The Industry, Do You Not Have The Right To Do Films?”

There has been a debate about nepotism in Bollywood for a long time. The war of words between the insiders and the out-siders continues. So far, many people’s reactions have come to this issue. In this sequence, now Bollywood actor Kunal Roy Kapur has spoken on nepotism.

Actor Kunal Roy is in the news these days about his upcoming web series ‘Tripling’. After the success of the first and second seasons, now the third season of the web series ‘Tripling’ is going to be released on October 21 on the OTT platform Zee5. Kunal looks very excited about this series. Recently, Kunal spoke to Hindustan Times about nepotism. When Kunal was asked many questions that star kids are looked down upon amidst the nepotism debate.

What would you say about this? To this, Kunal said, “It does not apply to me, I am not born in the film industry. Whereas people who are born into film families, and become a part of the industry, then according to me, there is nothing wrong with it. It’s like a business, people born in a film family want to be like their parents and there is nothing wrong in following the path of parents.”

The actor further added, “When you get more opportunities, you succeed or fail. It all depends on your talent. These things are seen in every family business. You ruin it or make it successful. Many people in the industry were born into a film family, but they did not succeed because the audience did not accept them. In such a situation, you do not need to tell anyone what to do and what not to do. Being born in the film industry doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to join the industry.”