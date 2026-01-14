Laughter Chefs 3 Faces Major Shake-Up as Vivian Dsena and Isha Malviya Exit the Show, Deets Inside

The third season of ‘Laughter Chefs’ has been winning hearts and enjoying strong viewership, but it is now making headlines for unexpected exits. After Isha Malviya recently quit Laughter Chefs 3, actor Vivian Dsena has also stepped away from the show. Vivian’s sudden departure, just a month after joining the season, has come as a major surprise for both fans and the makers. In Laughter Chefs 3, Vivian Dsena was paired with Eisha Singh, while Isha Malviya was seen teaming up with Elvish Yadav.

With two prominent contestants leaving the show, viewers are now curious to know who will replace them in the upcoming episodes. According to a media report, Vivian Dsena has exited Laughter Chefs 3 due to his commitment to a new project. A source associated with the channel revealed that Vivian has signed a new fiction-based series on Colors, which is being described as a reality-style show presented in a completely new format.

The source further stated that Vivian is currently busy with pre-production meetings and workshops, which made it difficult for him to continue shooting for Laughter Chefs 3. Interestingly, Vivian reportedly wants audiences to learn about his new project only through his work and prefers to wait for the right time before making any official announcement. While the exact details of the show are still under wraps, there are strong rumours suggesting that Vivian Dsena will be seen in an upcoming reality show titled ‘The 50’.

Reports claim that his participation has been finalized and an official confirmation is awaited. Vivian Dsena was last seen in Bigg Boss 18, where he emerged as the first runner-up and earned massive fan support. His potential entry into The 50 has further raised excitement among his fans. Similarly, there have been rumours that Isha Malviya might also be a part of The 50, which initially led many to believe that this was the reason behind her exit from Laughter Chefs 3.

However, Isha Malviya clarified the real reason for her departure in an interview with one of the media houses. Addressing the replacement rumours, she said, “No one has been replaced. It’s my own issue. My dates don’t match with the upcoming dates of ‘Laughter Chefs 3’. I have committed my dates to a project that is very close to my heart, and it will probably be my first step in the industry. It’s very, very important to me.”