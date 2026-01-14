Salman Khan Steals the Spotlight at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Mumbai Reception, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and her husband Stebin Ben hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The star-studded event saw the presence of several celebrities, including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Farah Khan. However, the atmosphere completely changed the moment Salman Khan made his entry, instantly becoming the highlight of the evening.

As soon as Bhaijaan arrived, Kriti Sanon’s entire family rushed forward to greet him warmly. A video from the reception has now gone viral, showing the heartfelt moment that left fans emotional and impressed. In the viral clip, Salman Khan is seen stepping onto the stage when groom Stebin Ben runs towards him and bows down as a mark of respect. The gesture won instant praise from fans.

Salman, in turn, held Nupur Sanon’s hand and posed for pictures with the newlywed couple, congratulating them on their wedding. Nupur’s smile in the video reflects her happiness, while the entire family appears delighted by Salman Khan’s presence. The warm exchange showcased the actor’s humility and star power. Social media users have been showering love on Salman Khan after the video surfaced online.

Many fans commented that Kriti Sanon’s family seemed eagerly waiting for Salman’s arrival. One user wrote, “Everyone looks so happy after Salman’s arrival.” Another fan praised Stebin Ben’s respectful gesture, calling it “classy and heartfelt.” Fans also admired Salman’s calm demeanor, noting how his presence alone lit up the entire celebration. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tied the knot in Udaipur, celebrating their union with both Hindu and Christian wedding rituals.

Their Mumbai reception was attended by several prominent names from the film and television industry. Celebrities spotted at the event included Farah Khan, Hina Khan, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Shivangi Joshi, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. With Salman Khan’s grand entry and Stebin Ben’s touching gesture, the reception turned into an unforgettable evening, leaving fans talking about it long after the celebrations ended.