Sunil Lahri’s Son Krish Pathak Celebrates First Makar Sankranti With Wife Sara Khan After Marriage

Actor Krish Pathak, son of veteran actor Sunil Lahri, who became a household name for playing Lakshman in the iconic TV series Ramayan, is celebrating a very special occasion today. Krish marked his first Makar Sankranti with his wife Sara Khan, making the festival even more meaningful as it is the couple’s first celebration together after marriage. This Makar Sankranti holds emotional value for Krish and Sara, as it symbolizes new beginnings, family bonding, and the start of shared traditions.

The couple celebrated the festival at home, embracing rituals with warmth and togetherness. During the celebrations, a heartfelt moment unfolded when Sara Khan was seen carefully observing and participating in the family rituals. According to a media report, Sara helped Krish’s mother and showed keen interest in learning the traditions followed in their household.

Sharing his emotions, Krish Pathak said that watching Sara understand and respect his family customs was deeply moving for him. He revealed, “Sara looked at me with a proud smile, as if to say, ‘Look, I’m learning your traditions.’” The moment reflected Sara’s happiness and excitement about stepping into a new phase of life. She embraced the festival’s true essence, which represents harvest, positivity, and fresh beginnings.

For Krish and Sara, festivals have now taken on a deeper meaning. Speaking about celebrating festivals together, Krish shared, “When we celebrate festivals together, it feels like we are creating traditions upon which our future will be built.” Their words highlight the emotional bond the couple is forming as they begin their married life together. TV actress Sara Khan and actor-producer Krish Pathak had a court marriage on October 6, 2025.

This was followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony and a Nikah in Mumbai on December 5, 2025, beautifully blending traditions from both cultures. Reportedly, the couple met on a dating app about a year before tying the knot. Sara was previously married to Ali Merchant, whom she met during Bigg Boss 4, but that marriage ended shortly after. Recently, Sara shared wedding pictures on social media and expressed her emotions with a heartfelt caption, “From Qubool Hai to the seven vows… our love has written its own script, and we both said yes.”