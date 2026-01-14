Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhant Kapoor Reacts to Wedding Buzz With Rahul Modi, Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who recently turned 38, has once again become the center of marriage speculation. Reports claiming that the Stree actress is set to tie the knot with her alleged boyfriend Rahul Modi have been doing the rounds on social media. Now, Shraddha’s brother Siddhant Kapoor has finally reacted to these viral rumours. A post about Shraddha Kapoor’s alleged wedding was shared by the popular Instagram handle ‘Adult Society Page’, stating that the actress would soon marry Rahul Modi, reportedly in Udaipur.

The post quickly went viral, especially after Siddhant Kapoor commented on it. Reacting with surprise, Siddhant wrote, “This is news to me too,” leaving fans confused and amused at the same time. The marriage buzz gained further momentum after Shraddha Kapoor recently interacted with her fans during a public interaction. When a fan directly asked her about her wedding plans, the actress replied briefly, “I will, I will get married.” Though she did not reveal any details, her statement was enough to spark fresh discussions about her personal life.

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Modi’s dating rumours began in 2023. The two reportedly met on the sets of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, where Rahul was associated with the film. Their relationship came into the public eye in 2024, when they were spotted together for the first time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations.

Sources suggest that Shraddha and Rahul have been together for nearly 2–3 years, although neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship. On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor has an exciting lineup ahead. She will soon be seen in ‘Eetha’, a film based on the life of legendary Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Following that, the actress is set to begin shooting for her much-anticipated fantasy film Naagin, which has already created strong buzz among fans. While marriage rumours continue to swirl, Shraddha Kapoor remains focused on her career, leaving fans eagerly waiting for both her upcoming films and any official announcement about her personal life.