Palak Aujla Stands Firmly by Husband Karan Aujla Amid Serious Allegations of Cheating By DJ Ms Gori

Punjabi singer, rapper, and songwriter Karan Aujla, one of the most popular names in the Punjabi music industry, has landed in controversy after American singer-actress and DJ Ms Gori accused him of serious misconduct. The allegations have sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from fans and critics alike. Ms Gori recently took to Instagram to claim that she was in a relationship with Karan Aujla, allegedly unaware that he was already married.



According to her statement, when she later found out about Karan’s marriage to Palak Aujla and tried to raise questions, she was silenced. She further alleged that she has been publicly mocked, pressured, and that attempts were made to shut down her social media account. Despite this, Ms Gori has stated that she will not remain silent and intends to reveal what she calls the truth.

Amid the serious allegations, Palak Aujla, Karan Aujla’s wife, has responded without issuing any formal statement. Instead, she shared a picture on her Instagram account that many believe is her way of addressing the controversy. In the photo, Palak and Karan are seen attending a wedding ceremony. Karan is dressed in a white outfit, while Palak is seen wearing black. In the photo, Palak appears to be whispering something into Karan’s ear, with him listening attentively.

She shared the picture along with one of Karan Aujla’s songs, sending a clear message that she stands by her husband despite the allegations circulating online. Fans quickly picked up on the post, interpreting it as Palak’s silent show of support and unity during a difficult time. Palak Aujla has carved out her own professional identity beyond being a celebrity spouse. She is a Canadian makeup artist and beauty professional and runs her own makeup studio and salon in Dubai.



Known for maintaining a low profile, Palak has largely stayed away from controversies and public statements. Karan Aujla and Palak Aujla reportedly met in Canada in 2014. After dating for nearly a decade, the couple tied the knot on March 2, 2023. While they kept their relationship private for several years, fans often spotted them together through subtle social media appearances. Ms Gori, an American rapper associated with the band Nyx & Nym, continues to make claims about a secret affair with Karan Aujla. She maintains that she was unaware of his marriage at the time and alleges that efforts were made to silence her when she spoke up.