Rashami Desai Reacts to Shilpa Shinde and Shubhangi Atre Controversy Over Angoori Bhabhi Role

Ever since Shilpa Shinde made her comeback as Angoori Bhabhi in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! 2.0’, the actress has been constantly making headlines alongside Shubhangi Atre. Shilpa, who originally played the character, returned to the show after Shubhangi’s exit, but her comeback has also reignited a heated debate and a war of words between the two actresses. Now, popular TV actress Rashami Desai has shared her opinion on the controversy, calling both Shilpa Shinde and Shubhangi Atre hardworking performers and urging people to stop comparing them.

Rashami Desai Calls Comparisons Disrespectful

Reacting to the ongoing dispute, Rashami Desai said that comparing two actresses, especially when one is senior, is unfair and disrespectful. It is worth noting that Shilpa Shinde began her acting career in 1999, while Shubhangi Atre entered the industry in 2007, making Shilpa nearly 8–9 years senior. Speaking to one of the media houses, Rashami said that both actresses have portrayed Angoori Bhabhi exceptionally well.

She added, “Look, as a senior actress, I don’t think she would like to compare herself to Shubhangi Atre. If she is asked to compare herself, it is an insult to her as a senior actress.” Rashami Desai further emphasized that both actresses deserve respect for their contribution to the show. She further said, “Shubhangi has worked very hard for that character. In fact, Shilpa has also worked very hard. Shilpa Didi is a very outspoken personality and gives candid statements, but she has also had her own journey.”

She added that Shilpa never wanted to leave the show initially, and her return feels like a homecoming. At the same time, Rashami highlighted that Shubhangi Atre’s journey as Angoori Bhabhi is equally admirable and should not be undermined. After returning to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Shilpa Shinde stated in multiple interviews that she is the original Angoori Bhabhi and that there is no comparison between her and Shubhangi Atre.

She said, “Bhabhi Ji was always Shilpa Shinde, and that’s why I’m back after ten years.” Shilpa also claimed that Shubhangi copied her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi, remarks that did not sit well with fans and members of the television industry. Several TV celebrities indirectly expressed their displeasure over Shilpa Shinde’s comments. Actors Saurabh Raj Jain and Falak Naaz openly took a stand against her statements.