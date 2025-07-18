Life Beyond The Glowing City: From Stench to Scattered Garbage!

Nobody Talks About Filth!

In the heart of urban India, life unfolds amidst towering buildings, bustling markets, and endless streams of people. Yet beneath the surface of this rapid urbanization lies a grim reality: the unbearable stench of uncollected garbage, overflowing drains, and polluted rivers. Walking through many Indian cities today, one cannot escape the offensive odor that hangs thick in the air, turning every corner of the street into a battle against filth and carelessness.

Despite numerous cleanliness campaigns and awareness drives, the problem of urban waste management remains acute. Litter lines the streets, open garbage dumps stand unattended, and drainage systems become choked. As a result, city life becomes a daily struggle against unsanitary conditions. Even more discouraging is the public’s indifference. Dustbins may be in place, yet garbage often lies scattered nearby instead of inside. This widespread carelessness—repeated across the city—transforms neighbourhoods into dumping grounds instead of places fit for human habitation. It is time for all of us to take individual responsibility, use bins diligently, educate others, and join community efforts to keep our cities clean.

How Delhi’s Riya Mehra Battles Stench and Filth in Her Everyday Life

“Every morning, I wake up hoping for fresh air, but the moment I open my window, the stench greets me—rotting vegetables, open drains, and something I can’t even name. It clings to the air, to my clothes, even my skin. I live in a small city apartment. People glorify city life—lights, jobs, dreams—but they don’t talk about the filth. As I step out, overflowing garbage bins line the streets—plastic, leftovers, even carcasses. Dogs and crows fight for scraps. I cover my nose, but it doesn’t help.

On the way to work, I pass a black, stagnant drain buzzing with mosquitoes. People cross it casually, spitting paan, as if this chaos is normal. And maybe that’s the worst part—not the stink, but the indifference. The bus stop is no better—plastic bottles and orange peels everywhere. Vendors dump waste on the ground. I want to speak up, but I don’t. Maybe because I’m tired. Or because I’ve accepted this mess.

The office feels like another world—clean floors, air-conditioning. But by evening, reality returns. The morning garbage now forms mountains spilling onto the roads. Stray dogs roam, and the smell is unbearable. One evening, I saw a little boy laughing, playing with a discarded plastic bottle near a garbage heap. It broke something in me. If this becomes normal for him, what future are we building? That night, I decided to act. The next day, I cleaned one lane with garbage bags and gloves. Neighbours joined. And for the first time, it smelled like hope.”

The stench that citizens face daily is not only unpleasant; it poses a serious health risk. Rotting organic matter releases methane, ammonia, and hydrogen sulfide, gases that can cause respiratory problems, headaches, nausea, and other ailments. In populated localities, where ventilation is already inadequate, these harmful emissions linger longer, thereby increasing residents’ exposure to toxic fumes. Open drains clogged with plastic waste and food leftovers create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to the spread of diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, especially in the rainy season.

The state of public spaces like markets, bus stops, and railway stations is even more disheartening. Vendors often dispose of unsold food and packaging directly onto the streets. Commuters leave behind plastic bottles, wrappers, and paper cups, turning these shared spaces into sprawling waste zones. While many residents do raise concerns and occasionally participate in cleanliness drives, the efforts are sporadic. The condition of the Ganga River is equally shocking. Although considered holy, it is now one of the world’s most polluted rivers in India. Almost 3 billion liters of untreated sewage flow into it daily, along with industrial waste, pesticides, and plastic-wrapped religious offerings. In cities like Varanasi and Kanpur, the riverbanks are full of trash, and the water is toxic.

The government has tried to improve things with programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) and Namami Gange, launched in 2014. These projects focused on building toilets, promoting waste segregation, and cleaning rivers. While some progress has been reported, most cities and rivers remain dirty because people don’t follow basic cleanliness habits. Howrah in West Bengal is considered the dirtiest city in India.

However, cities like Indore and Mysuru have shown that change is still possible. For example, Indore, became India’s cleanest city by collecting garbage door-to-door, separating waste at the source, and penalising littering. These examples prove that when people and authorities work together, big changes happen.

To keep cities clean, we need stricter laws, better waste management, and new technologies like composting, recycling, and waste-to-energy plants. Individuals can help by carrying reusable bags, using dustbins, and avoiding plastic. The government is also making companies responsible for the waste from their products through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and some cities are testing smart bins that alert collectors when full.

In the end, clean cities and rivers can only become reality if both the government and the public work together. A clean city is possible, but it starts with small actions from every citizen. Until then, garbage-filled streets and polluted rivers will continue to spoil the dream of a healthy urban India. Filthiness, all over the cities, every street and corner of the shop is nothing new. But if we choose to act, we can eliminate the stench and build cleaner cities for everyone.