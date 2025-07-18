Inside Sonu Sood’s Stunning Home: Om Shanti Om-Inspired Interiors, Fan Gifts and A Sneaker Room

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited Sonu Sood’s luxurious Mumbai bungalow for her latest vlog, and the house tour quickly turned into a heartwarming experience filled with nostalgic memories, quirky details, and sweet surprises. From Om Shanti Om-style interiors to rooms overflowing with fan-made gifts, Sonu’s home offers a unique mix of elegance, warmth, and personal stories.

A Grand Welcome

Sonu’s house opens with a serene Buddha statue and a cozy outdoor seating space. Inside, Farah was greeted by a plush white and beige living room with elegant decor and a grand staircase. Farah quipped, “It looks like the Om Shanti Om set!” to which Sonu smiled, “It’s actually inspired by that.”

Personalised Spaces for His Sons

Sonu’s sons, Ishant and Ayaan, have rooms that perfectly reflect their personalities. Ishant’s sleek, grey-toned room features a giant window — he cheekily admitted it once helped him sneak out. Ayaan’s room, with wooden flooring and a breezy balcony, stood out with a vibrant anime painting. Sonu revealed it was a gift from a fan whose life he helped transform.

A Media Room with Stories

Farah was charmed by Sonu’s compact media room, where he hosts creative sessions. Among the highlights was a handcrafted thread portrait from a fan who travelled from Sonu’s hometown to gift it in person.

A Whole Room for Sneakers!

Sonu’s love for sneakers is well-known, and his transparent shoe closet is any sneakerhead’s dream. Laughing, Sonu said, “Now my sons wear the same size, so we all share.”

Food, Memories, and Simplicity

The tour wrapped up with Sonu preparing avocado toast and healthy wraps for Farah. They fondly recalled the Happy New Year days, especially Sonu’s dedication to his vegetarian diet on set.

Fans praised Sonu’s house, with one writing, “His home is full of heart, just like him.”