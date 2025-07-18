Khushi Kapoor Shuts Down Beauty Standards Debate: ‘Getting Work Done Is My Choice, Won’t Hide It’

In a refreshingly honest take on the long-standing debate around cosmetic procedures in the entertainment industry, rising star Khushi Kapoor has spoken out in favour of personal choice, calling for transparency and acceptance. Speaking to Times of India, the young actor didn’t shy away from admitting she’s undergone cosmetic procedures herself, adding that there’s no shame in opting for enhancements if that’s what makes someone feel good.

Addressing the endless scrutiny celebrities face, Khushi said, “People will judge you no matter what you do. They’ll call you fake if you get something done, and they’ll criticise you if you don’t. So you might as well do what makes you happy.” She also stressed that honesty is key, especially when you’re a public figure with many young fans. “It’s unfair to younger girls who look up to you. If you get work done and pretend you haven’t, you set unrealistic beauty standards,” she explained.

Khushi believes that openness around cosmetic procedures can reduce the stigma, adding, “Plastic surgery is treated like an insult but it shouldn’t be. I’ve always been open about my choices because it’s not a big deal.” She also addressed the hypocrisy online, saying people will always find reasons to judge, so it’s important to ignore the noise and live authentically.

Her comments come at a time when conversations around cosmetic treatments are resurfacing, especially after the tragic death of actress Shefali Jariwala, which reportedly involved anti-ageing medications. Khushi, however, steered the narrative towards empowerment and personal freedom rather than fear and judgement.

Khushi, who made her debut with Nadaaniyan, continues to champion body positivity and self-acceptance, reminding fans that beauty comes in many forms — and sometimes, it’s simply about doing what feels right for you.