‘Kirron Could Not Conceive, I Am Happy With Sikandar’, Anupam Kher Opened Up On Not Having His Own Kids

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are counted among those perfect couples in Bollywood. However, when both of them met, they were already married to their respective spouses. However, Anupam Kher’s relationship had already broken, while Kirron Kher was facing ups and downs in her married life. Their meeting during the play slowly turned into love, and they got married in the year 1985.

At the time of marriage, Kirron also had a 4-year-old son named Sikandar, for whom Anupam Kher has always been playing the role of a father. However, Anupam and Kirron did not have any children, the reason for which has also been told by the actor. After 40 years of his marriage, Anupam has talked about the lack of a child and the emptiness in their married life.

He was asked in a recent interview why he did not have children of his own, and in response, he gave the reason. Anupam Kher has said that he feels empty about not having a child of his own. When he was asked why he did not have children of his own, he said that Kirron could not conceive, and further, he also said that he is happy with Sikandar.

Anupam Kher was asked about his old statement in which he had said that not seeing his child grow in front of his eyes makes him feel so empty. He said that he did not feel this earlier, but when he turned 60, he started thinking about it. When the actor was asked why he decided not to have children, he said that Kirron could not conceive, and even when she conceived, the growth of the child was not according to what should be normal.’