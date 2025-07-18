‘It’s Not Just About Speaking But Desire To Respect It’, Renuka Shahane Opened Up On Hindi-Marathi Language Controversy

The Hindi and Marathi language dispute that started a few days ago in Maharashtra is now deepening and spreading its roots to the entire state. While the leaders are fighting among themselves over this controversy, many celebrities have also given their reactions on the dispute. Now, the name of actress Renuka Shahane has also been included in this list. Renuka was born in a Marathi family and has worked extensively in Marathi cinema apart from Hindi.

Let us tell you that Renuka Shahane stressed the importance of respecting the local languages and culture, and also said that there should be harmony instead of violence. Renuka said on the Hindi-Marathi language controversy in a podcast, ‘If you have been living in a place for a very long time, it is a good thing to understand the local language and local culture and respect it more than anything else’.

Renuka further said, ‘It is not just about speaking, but about the desire to respect it. I do not like people who do not feel the need to sympathize with the local language and local culture. I do not like violence at all. I do not like the fact that people become rude about it. Going to a place where Marathi is not spoken and just slapping two-three people… this is not going to help the language.’

Renuka Shahane’s husband and actor Ashutosh Rana also recently spoke on the Hindi-Marathi language controversy. At an event, he said, ‘I believe that language is a subject of dialogue. It is never a subject of controversy. India is such a mature and wonderful country, where it has accepted everything and believes in dialogue. India never believes in controversy.’*