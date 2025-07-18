Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shared A Glimpse of Her Beach Vacation With Husband And Daughter On Her 43rd Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 43rd birthday on 18th July. On this occasion, just before her birthday, Priyanka went on a holiday with her family. Thanking everyone for the wishes she received on her birthday, she has shown many beautiful glimpses of her beach holiday. Apart from her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, some other people are also seen in this video.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Let us tell you that this video has glimpses of all the fun she had with Malti and Nick on the beach. Sharing the pictures, the actress has also written a cute caption. While sharing this post, she has written that her family is the biggest gift for her. Along with this, she has also expressed gratitude to her well-wishers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka has written in the caption of this post, ‘I am going to enter a new year revolving around the sun. The evening just before my birthday… I am just grateful. I feel protected by the universe and am very grateful for all the gifts given to me. For me, my family and the people who love me all over the world, who think well of me, are the biggest gift for me. Thank you. With this gratitude, I am going to step into my 43rd year, baby!’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In this latest video, Priyanka has shown romance and fun with Nick Jonas, living beautiful moments at the sea with daughter Malti, and fun-filled glimpses with friends and family on the yacht. People have commented on this post and have also congratulated her. If we talk about Priyanka’s films, then let us tell you that she is in the news for the action-comedy ‘Heads of State’ released recently on OTT.