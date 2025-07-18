Fans Got Worried Seeing Kirron Kher’s Swollen Face In Red Dress With Anupam Kher At Red Carpet, Deets Inside

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, who are often called the love birds of the entertainment industry, recently arrived on the red carpet at the premiere of ‘Tanvi the Great’. Though it was a happy moment but the fans got emotional seeing Kirron here. Many people are expressing concern about her health. It is known that Kirron had blood cancer in the year 2020, since then, she has rarely been seen in public.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

Let us tell Anupam Kher and his wife Kirron Kher both looked immensely beautiful at the event, while Kirron wore a red dress. Fans were overjoyed to see her same old smile. But she did not look as bubbly and energetic as before. Rather, Anupam and Sikandar were seen handling her. Seeing this condition of the actress, the fans felt that she was having trouble even walking.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

Now a video is going viral on social media in which Sikander is seen helping his mother, and users’ reactions are also coming to this viral video. One user asked, ‘What happened to her?’ Another said, ‘She is fine and is recovering. Let’s pray for her instead of discussing her health. She must have gathered a lot of courage to step out of the house. So let’s keep encouraging her and wish for her good health.’

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

Seeing Kirron Kher in this condition, another fan said, ‘It seems she is still not fully well.’ Another wrote, ‘Kirron ji is looking very different. Why?’ Another fan said, ‘She is looking very weak.’ The third asked, ‘Why is her face swollen? She was not like this earlier.’ Most people are saying that Kirron is not looking well. Let us tell you that Anupam and Kiran got married in the year 1985. At that time, Kiran was going through a difficult phase in her marriage and was first married to Gautam Berry.