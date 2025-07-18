Akshay Kumar Insured The Lives of 700 Stuntmen And Stuntwomen Across India After The Demise of SM Raju

Stuntman SM Raju died tragically during the shooting of ‘Arya’ in Tamil Nadu. This accident stunned the entire industry. Now, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has taken a big step to address the long-standing safety concerns in the film industry. And according to some of the media reports, he has insured the lives of about 700 stuntmen and stuntwomen across India.

According to the information, this tragic incident has exposed the safety standards in the entertainment industry. In view of this shortcoming, Akshay Kumar has taken an initiative, and his new insurance plan provides health and accident insurance to hundreds of action crew members. Vikram Singh Dahiya, a stunt professional famous for his work in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena’, ‘Antim’, ‘OMG 2’, and upcoming movies ‘Dhadak 2’ and ‘Jigra’ opened up on this.

Talking about the safety of stuntmen and the contribution of Akshay Kumar, Vikram said, ‘Thanks to Akshay sir, about 650 to 700 stuntmen and action crew members in Bollywood are now under insurance. The policy has cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 to 5.5 lakh. Whether the injury is on the set or outside the set.’

Actually, a live video of the death of stuntman SM Raju also surfaced on the internet in which he was seen doing stunts from a car. The car lost its balance on the ramp and overturned several times on the ground. The team immediately reached the car and saw that Raju was injured. He was taken to the hospital, but he died. Everyone was shocked to see the video of Raju’s death.