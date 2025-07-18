‘No Pictures, Oly Blessings’, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Requested Paparazzi Not To Click Photos of Their Baby Girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently became parents of a daughter, and just like other celebrities, they have also requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of their daughter. Both of them sent a sweet box to the paparazzi, which reads, ‘No photos, only blessings’. Actually, it all started when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to keep their children away from the paparazzi and asked them to respect their privacy.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also did something similar after the birth of their daughter Raha. But they had invited the paparazzi separately and introduced them to their daughter. A year later, they introduced Raha to the world in front of the paparazzi on Christmas. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have kept their children away from the paparazzi till now.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Post

Now Sidharth and Kiara have also taken the initiative to keep their daughter away from the camera. Paparazzi gave a glimpse of the beautifully packed box on July 17 on Instagram with a note that read, ‘Our little angel has arrived. Just something sweet to celebrate this special moment. Please do not click pictures, just bless. Kiara and Siddharth.’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani gave birth to a baby girl on the night of July 15. A day later, on July 16, she shared a post on social media and told the good news to the fans. After the birth of their daughter, Sid and Kiara wrote on Instagram, ‘Our hearts are full. Our world has changed forever. We are blessed to have a baby girl. Kiara and Siddharth.’