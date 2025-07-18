BLACKPINK Shuts Down AI Rumours With Bold Clapback: ‘We Did It Ourselves’

Blackpink’s latest banger, JUMP, might be breaking streaming records, but it also kicked off an unusual debate online. Ever since the music video dropped on July 11, fans have been obsessed with its striking visuals and powerful choreography — but some couldn’t believe it was real. Whispers started circulating that the MV was AI-generated, sparking heated arguments among Blinks and beyond.

But Blackpink wasted no time putting the gossip to rest. Dropping a no-nonsense behind-the-scenes video, the group showed raw footage of the JUMP shoot, complete with the elaborate sets and energy-packed dance routines. The message was loud and clear: real queens, real effort.

Social media reactions quickly flipped. “Didn’t they say the whole thing was AI?” one fan commented. Another laughed, “AI allegations cancelled in 10 minutes flat.” Some fans called out rival fandoms, writing, “But didn’t Armys scream AI? Quiet now, aren’t they?” Others simply celebrated the group’s authenticity: “Only Blackpink can squash AI rumours this smoothly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

Fans also raved about the production quality, with one comment reading, “That speaker wall and neon cyberpunk vibes? This is why K-pop MVs are unmatched.”

JUMP, which was first performed during their ongoing Deadline tour, is already an anthem about breaking free and leaving doubters behind, making the AI accusations feel ironically fitting. With this behind-the-scenes drop, Blackpink didn’t just dismiss the rumours, they reminded everyone why they’re still the unrivalled queens of K-pop.