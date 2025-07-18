Malaika Arora’s Holiday Pictures With Her Son Arhaan Took Over The Internet, Check The Pictures Inside

Eternal beauty of the entertainment industry, Malaika Arora, is currently enjoying her holidays in Italy. However, she is not alone on this holiday, but someone very close to her is also with her, enjoying her holiday. The actress has posted all the glimpses of this holiday on her official social media handle, in which she is sometimes seen cycling and sometimes enjoying swimming alone in the blue lake.

Malaika Arora

Let us tell you that Malaika’s latest Instagram post also includes the beautiful city of Italy, beautiful outfits, delicious food, and beautiful views. The caption written by Malaika Arora while sharing this video is even cooler than that. In this video, Malaika is seen with her son Arhaan, in which both mother and son are seen spending quality time with each other.

Malaika Arora

Malaika has shared 13 photos in this latest post, in which Malaika is seen showing swag with her son, apart from this, many glimpses of their total fun and enjoyment are seen in this post. All these glimpses are giving proof of what and how much she has enjoyed Tuscany. She has also said that she is enjoying the green roads, vineyard stops, clean air, and quality time with her son here.

Malaika Arora

The most important and noteworthy word in her caption is, ‘Zero complaints…’ which proves that the actress is very happy about this too. People have also made a lot of comments after seeing these glimpses. People have praised her for these pictures and for taking time for this holiday with her son. At the same time, one said, ‘But there are so many looks on this trip.’ Another said, ‘Mother and son’s vacation time’. Some have said, ‘Such clothes suit you’.