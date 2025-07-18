‘Genelia, You Have Frozen In Time Yaar’, SS Rajamouli Praised Genelia D’Souza After 21 Years In A Event

After the success of Sitare Zameen Par, Genelia D’Souza is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with her next film, Junior. Recently, the actress met Oscar-winning filmmaker SS Rajamouli at the pre-release event of the film, where the two shared a heartwarming moment. A video of their reunion after 21 years also went viral on social media, which reminded fans of their 2004 film, Sai.

Let us tell you that SS Rajamouli told Genelia D’Souza at the event, “Genelia, you have frozen in time, yaar. What… how many years have passed, yet you look exactly the same. I also asked cinematographer Senthil if we will see a new Genelia in it, and he assured us, we will definitely see. I am eagerly waiting for it.” Hearing this, the actress said, “You are very kind, sir. You mean a lot to me.”

Let us tell you that Genelia and SS Rajamouli worked together in the film ‘Sai’. In this, the game of rugby was introduced in Telugu cinema, and this film proved to be a milestone in the early phase of the career of both. Their recent meeting reminds us of that period of Telugu cinema history. If we talk about ‘Junior’, then let us tell you that this film is going to be released on July 18.

Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, this film also stars Genelia along with Kiriti Reddy, Srileela, and V. Ravichandran. With this film, Genelia is making a comeback in Telugu cinema. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next film. Currently, its title is SSMB29. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will be seen in it.