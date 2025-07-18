Chris Martin’s On-Stage Kiss Cam Blunder Leaves Coldplay Concert In Awkward Laughter: ‘Holy Sh*t, Did I Mess Up?’

Coldplay’s Chris Martin gave the crowd more than just music during a recent stop on the Music of the Spheres World Tour — he delivered a full-blown awkward moment that instantly went viral. During the fan-favourite kiss cam segment, the camera panned to Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and his HR chief Kristin Cabot, who were happily enjoying the show… until they weren’t.

As soon as they appeared on the jumbotron, both Andy and Kristin scrambled to hide their faces, clearly flustered. Chris, ever the playful frontman, jokingly commented from the stage, “Look at these two — either they’re having an affair or just very shy.” But as the crowd erupted in laughter, reality seemed to hit Chris. Their reactions made it look like the joke might have accidentally exposed more than intended.

Caught on a hot mic, Chris was later heard muttering, “Holy sh*t, I hope we didn’t do something bad,” while the band awkwardly transitioned back to the music.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

Trying to recover from the faux pas, Chris later pointed to another couple on the big screen and asked with a grin, “Are you two a legitimate couple?” The moment managed to get some laughs, but didn’t erase the secondhand embarrassment that had already taken hold of the audience.

Currently touring across continents, Chris Martin and Coldplay are in the final stretch of their record-breaking Music of the Spheres World Tour, which kicked off in 2022 and even included a mega-show in India. The tour is expected to wrap up in September, marking the end of one of the most successful live music runs in recent history.