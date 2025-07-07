Mahesh Babu Named In ₹34.8 Lakh Fraud Case Linked To Real Estate Endorsement

Actor Mahesh Babu has found himself in legal hot water once again over his association with a real estate company. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana has issued notices to the Tollywood star in connection with an alleged real estate scam.

A Hyderabad-based doctor reportedly filed a complaint claiming she was defrauded of ₹34.8 lakh after paying for non-existent plots promoted by Sai Surya Developers—a company Mahesh had endorsed. The actor has been named as the third respondent in the case for allegedly misleading potential buyers through his promotion of the brand. As of now, Mahesh and his team have not issued any public statement in response.

This is not the first time Mahesh’s name has been linked to the case. In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the actor in a money laundering probe involving Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group. While Mahesh was not treated as an accused, he was examined over a payment of ₹5.9 crore—allegedly received in a mix of cash and cheque—for his role as the brand ambassador of the firm’s Green Meadows project.

The developer, Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, is under investigation for failing to deliver on promises made to customers. Officials told PTI at the time that Mahesh may have promoted the company’s projects without knowledge of any fraudulent activity.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram (2023) directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He is currently filming SSMB 29, an ambitious jungle-adventure project helmed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, penned by Vijayendra Prasad, is expected to have an Indiana Jones-style theme.