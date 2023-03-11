‘Main Insaan Nahi Hu Kya?’: Rakhi Sawant Cries Inconsolably At Launch Of Her Song

Rakhi Sawant was present at the launch of her song, Jhootha that is inspired from her life. At the event, Rakhi broke down and was inconsolable. She said that people make fun of her situation. Read on to know what she said.

Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down

On Friday, Rakhi unveiled her new song Jhootha. The song is inspired by her real-life incidents that she have gone through recently.

At the song launch, Rakhi screamed, sat down and sobbed. She said that people troll her for what she is going through.

While addressing the media, she said that people say that who can cheat Rakhi Sawant, who can fool her. She questioned, “Main insaan nahi hu kya, main female nahi hu kya, mere mere seene me dil nahi hai kya, main ghar basaane ke sapne nahi dekh sakti kya?”.

Rakhi Sawant’s Video Song Jhootha

The video song shows a fan who is crazy about her gifts her a car, proposes to her and marries her in a nikah ceremony and then he cheats on her when she leaves home to be with her dying mother. She also catches him red handed. After her mom dies, she returns home and finds him with another woman. When she confronts him, he beats her up and she gets him arrested. The video ends with Rakhi sitting on an iron throne with a crown on her head and she wipes her tears with blood-soaked hands. In real life, Rakhi faced the same as her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani allegedly did the same.

Rakhi And Adil’s Wedding

Rakhi tied the knot with her longtime beau Adil Khan in July 2022 and they announced their wedding in January 2023.

For the unversed, Adil Khan Durrani is currently in jail. Rakhi has accused him of cheating on her and abusing her too.