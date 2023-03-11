Fashion Goals: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Taking Over Streets In Style In A Blue Denim Jumpsuit!

Kareena smiled for the cameras in a blue denim jumpsuit, providing us with plenty of fashion inspiration for the upcoming weekend. Check it out right now.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style from today is light and easy, and it takes us to another appearance that is relaxed and stylish.

Kareena’s fashion diaries are diverse and full of inspiration for her fans. Kareena continues to nail the carefully carefree style.

At all times, the actor demonstrates that comfortable clothing is the way to go. Kareena’s fashion diaries are all about combining comfort, stylish vibes, and style, and they always win the fashion game.

Kareena made our day on Friday by nailing yet another look to perfection. The star was spotted in Mumbai wearing a gorgeous attire as she exited her makeup van. Kareena’s casual attire offered us significant Friday fashion inspo and made fashion enthusiasts scramble to take notes.

Outfit Details

The summer season is almost around the corner, and with it comes new fashion trends. Pastel colours, flowers, and light fabrics are popular. Denim is one fabric that never goes out of style in the summer.

Denim is a timeless classic that has been in style for decades, regardless of the year. And who better to demonstrate this than Kareena Kapoor.

The diva looked stunning in a denim jumpsuit by the clothing label Alaila. The deep blue short-sleeved outfit has button-down detailing, front pockets and slipped the skirt into a pair of similar high-waisted denim pants. Kareena Kapoor’s denim-on-denim ensemble was styled by Lakshmi Lehr from ALAA.

The Veere Di Wedding actress wore a sleeveless button-down piece with two pockets worth Rs. 1,24,531.93. The contrast stitch detailing, which is also featured on her pants.You figured out that the ensemble is only complete with the denim jeans valued Rs. 96,633.09. Pockets may be found on both the high-waisted and straight-fit jeans.

Accessorized The Look

Kareena completed her style for the day with simple gold ear studs and a gold bracelet. She posed for the photos while wearing silver pumps. The actress wore her hair in a tidy bun with a centre part and looked lovely as always.

Glam Picks

Kareena complimented her casual attire for the day with a basic makeup look.

The actor wore maroon eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a neutral lipstick tone.