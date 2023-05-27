Malaika Arora Looks Sizzling Hot In Daboo Ratnani’s Latest Photo Shoot, Watch BTS Video Here

Malaika Arora and Dabboo Ratnani, both prominent figures in the entertainment industry, have collaborated on several occasions for photoshoots. Dabboo Ratnani is a renowned celebrity photographer known for his annual calendar featuring Bollywood celebrities. Recently, A BTS video of Malaika Arora and Daboo Ratnani’s shoot went viral on the internet.

BTS Video Of Malaika Arora’s photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani.

Malaika Arora, being a fashionista and an influential personality in the industry, has been a regular feature in Daboo’s shoots. In the BTS video, the 49-year-old diva looks stunning in a silver shimmery dress with wet hair and minimal makeup. The beach concept shoots perfectly portray the gorgeous diva and her beauty. Malaika could be seen posing by the pool and dancing and playing with the water as Daboo captures her through his lens.

Malaika Arora Fitness Regime

talking about her beauty, Malaika Arora is a huge fitness enthusiast. She believes in performing yoga asanas and lifting weights to achieve a perfectly shaped body. she also runs her own yoga studio and has various branches in different states. In one of the videos, Malaika talked about sitting and drinking the water instead of chugging it down. She also advises her followers to have a balanced diet meal.

Meanwhile, the actress is often in the news for her glamorous avatar and romantic relationship with Arjun Kapoor. the duo recently came back from their vacation in Berline. Arjun and Malaika love exploring various countries and often drop stunning pictures from their trips together. While talking about marriage, Malaika on a show said that she feels they both are ready and waiting for the right time to tie the knot.