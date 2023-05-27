“Aj Toh Run Banale” Anushka Sharma Sledges Virat Kohli, Cricketer Comes Back With A Savage Reply; Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular celebrity couples in India. The two are also one of the funniest couples who never shy away from pulling each other’s leg in public places. Recently, the two had appeared for a PUMA event in Bangalore where they surprised the employees and had many game rounds with them.

Anushka Sharma Sledges Virat Kohli

In one of the sessions, the anchor asked the actress to copy her husband and sled him. Anushka being a sport stand behind Virat for wicketkeeping and started provoking him She said “Virat today is the 24th of April, make some runs at least.” This left the audience present in the auditorium bursting out in laughter. However, Virat Kohli didn’t hold back and said “jitne tumhare june july hain utne to mere matches hai.” the savage reply by the world’s best cricketer and batsman left Anushka speechless and he hugged him lovingly.

Fun moments between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Anushka imitating Virat’s celebration was the best! pic.twitter.com/e3ono4oXlG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli never leaves a chance to paise his wife Anushka Sharma. In many interviews, the cricketer has admitted that Anushka has brought a new perspective to his life. He also credits his wife for making him into a calm person. The duo recently became parents to a daughter whom they named Vamika.

The trio are often spotted together going out for their spiritual trips in Rishikesh, and other pilgrimage places. On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last in ‘Zero’ which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be back on screen with her film ‘Chakda Express’.