‘Manager Hid The Offer’, Amrita Rao Recalls Losing Out On Salman Khan’s ‘Wanted’

Despite being an outsider, Bollywood actress Amrita Rao made her unique identity in film industry with movies like ‘Vivah’ and ‘Ishq Vishk’. She might be away from the screen for a long time now, but Amrita is grabbing the headlines these days due to the shocking revelations she made in her book ‘Couple of Things’.

The book has been co-authored by her with husband RJ Anmol. In the book, Amrita has made a big disclosure about losing out superstar Salman Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Wanted’. She revealed that she was approached for the movie but did not get the project due to her vengeful manager.

Amrita spoke about Salman’s ‘Wanted’

Amrita has written in her book, ‘A few months ago I realized that I was approached for a film by Salman Khan. During that time I was shooting for a Telugu film with South Superstar Mahesh Babu. After the shoot, I met a person from the production team at the hotel who had worked closely with Mr. Boney ji. He asked me how I was and said that if our dates had not clashed, you might have been working with us for Salman Khan’s film ‘Wanted’. I asked him about who told you that I was not available. On this, he said that we had called your manager. He told us that you are busy and you do not have dates.’

Amrita Rao was heartbroken after losing ‘Wanted’

Continuing further, Amrita Rao quoted, ‘After coming to know about it, my heart was completely broken. My manager had hidden such a big offer from me. If I had known, I would have taken out time at any cost. I cried a lot and fired my manager. Before leaving, my ex-manager had decided to give me this deeply shocking gift.

For the unversed, ‘Wanted’ was a remake of Telugu hit ‘Tapori Wanted (Poker)’. It starred Salman Khan with Ayesha Takia. The film which was directed by Prabhudeva took Salman’s sinking career to new heights.