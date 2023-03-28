Vivek Agnihotri Takes A Jibe At Priyanka Gandhi And Says – ‘Work In Karan Johar’s Family Films’

Film director Vivek Agnihotri has taken a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi. He has suggested to him that Gandhi should start working in Karan Johar’s film. She was speaking at a program held in Delhi. Now film director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to this. He wrote in tweeting that Priyanka Gandhi should work in Karan Johar’s film because of the kind of obsession she has with her family.

#WATCH | You (BJP) talk about 'Pariwarvaad', I want to ask who was Lord Ram? Was he Pariwarvaadi, or were Pandavas Pariwarvaadi? Should we be ashamed because my family fought for the country? My family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood: Priyanka G Vadra pic.twitter.com/yKz9grr0Gg — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi addressed the Sankalp Satyagraha near Raj Ghat in Delhi. On this occasion, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “My family has shed its blood to maintain democracy in this country. We will do anything to maintain democracy in this country. The great leader of Congress has laid the foundation of democracy in this country.” Priyanka Gandhi further said, “He has been insulting our family till date. Now we will not tolerate any more. How much will you humiliate a person?”

Family… family…. Family… What have you done? Family se itna fake pyaar hai to I’d suggest it’s time Gandhis start acting in Karan Johar films. At least, family ecosystem to match karega. Kya pata KJo ko bhi le doobein. https://t.co/Tss4s27U4B — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 26, 2023

Responding to this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “Family… Family… Family.. What have you done? If you love family so fake then I would suggest that you should work in Karan Johar’s films. Less At least the family ecosystem will match. Kya pata Karan Johar ko le bhi dube.” In another tweet, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “Victim card is their first and last defense.”

Significantly, the Lok Sabha has dismissed Rahul Gandhi from Parliament on Friday. Earlier, a court in Surat sentenced four-time MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail for not apologizing in a defamation case. Rahul Gandhi was accused of using derogatory language towards the OBC community.