Manoj Bajpayee’s Mental Health Deterioted While Shooting For This film, Read To Know More!!

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s film ‘Gali Guleiyan’ has been released on Amazon Prime on 28 October. The film garnered a lot of praise at film festivals across the world. In such a situation, the audience was eagerly waiting for this film. At the same time, now this film has been released on OTT. Giving information about the OTT release of the film, Manoj Bajpayee has made a post on social media.

Manoj Bajpayee

This post of Manoj Bajpayee is going viral very fast. Actually, in this post, Manoj Bajpayee has made a surprising disclosure that while working in this film, he had reached the verge of losing his sanity. Talking about Manoj’s Instagram post, he shared two posters of ‘Gali Guleiyan’, in which it was told that the film has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Along with this, the actor has also written a long caption.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Post

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “This film has arrived. I had reached the verge of losing my sanity while preparing for this role. The matter had increased so much that I had to stop shooting. ‘Gali Guleiyan’, till now is the most challenging and rewarding role for me as an actor, finally, this film has come on Amazon Prime. This film went to all the film festivals in the country and around the world. Got a lot of accolades. But I wanted this film to be in my country Even though many fights had to be fought to do this. Now that hard work has paid off. I cannot tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this news with you all. I hope everyone will love it a lot.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s New Movie

Dipesh Jain, who is the writer, director and producer of this film contribution in taking this project forward has been amazing. Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film. He has done an amazing job in making this masterpiece. Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in films named ‘Silence… Can You Hear It’ and ‘Dial 100’. Both these films were released directly on Zee5. In the coming days, he is going to appear in films like ‘Despatch’, ‘Gulmohar’ and ‘Zoram’.