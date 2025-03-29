Meet The Actress Who Changed Her Religion To Marry Her Love, Later Thrown Out of The House Within 7 Weeks

There are many artists in the Bollywood industry who have changed their religion to get married to their love. This list also includes many names including Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Deepika Kakkar, Kishwar Merchant, Sharmila Tagore, and Chahat Khanna. Today in this article we are going to tell you about one such actress, who changed her religion for love. Later what she handled was the most misfortunate thing that could happen to a woman.

Apart from films, this actress has also done several reality shows and has appeared in shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Lock Up’. But now she has left the industry after giving divorce to her husband and enjoying her happy life all alone. Actually we are talking about 36 years old Mandana who is a resident of Tehran and her full name is Mandana Karimi.

Let us tell you that Mandana Karini belongs to a Muslim family of Tehran. But her parents are Indian. She started her career with modeling and then made her debut in Bollywood and worked in the Hindi film ‘Bhaag Johnny’. Then she started appearing in reality shows and became famous in every household. Mandana Karimi married businessman Gaurav Gupta in the year 2017 according to Hindu rituals after converting her religion but after 6 months, they decided to separate and got divorced within 7 weeks of tying the knot.

The actress had accused her husband of domestic violence alleging her mother-in-law and father-in-law to be harassing her and throwing her out of their house and thus she filed a case against them. According to some of the media reports, the actress had asked for maintenance of Rs 10 lakh per month and alimony of Rs 2 crore. After Gaurav, Mandana Karimi also had an affair with a director. She also got pregnant in this relationship. She thought of settling down but that was not possible. After knowing about the pregnancy, the director decided not to take the relationship forward and asked the actress to get an abortion. He also asked the actress’ friend to abort her child because he kept refusing to take care of her. Then finally Mandana had to get an abortion.