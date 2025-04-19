‘Men Will Not Be Able To Tolerate Period Pain For A Minute’, Janhvi Kapoor Lashed Out At Men For Strange Tone For Menstruation

Popular Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has criticized men who ignore the period pain of women with ‘hateful looks and tone’. She recently attended an interview, in which she said that they themselves will not be able to bear this pain. In the same conversation, Janhvi further explained how period pain can affect women differently and why some men consider it trivial.

Speaking to one of the media houses, Janhvi Kapoor explained how, in many conversations, period pain and menstruation are used to describe women’s mood swings and said, ‘If I am trying to fight or trying to put my point across, and you say ‘Is it period time?’ But if you are really showing sympathy, then you should wait a minute. In most cases, you need a minute, because the way our hormones are off the charts, the pain we go through is very difficult.’

Janhvi further talked about the attitude of some men towards periods and said, ‘But this is a strange look and tone… because I assure you, men will not be able to tolerate this pain and mood swings even for a minute. I don’t know what nuclear war would have happened if men had periods.’ Now, this comment of Janhvi has now gone viral everywhere and is being appreciated a lot.

Let us tell you that Janhvi is busy shooting for her next film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. She also has ‘Param Sundari’ releasing in 2025, in which she will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Janhvi will then return to Telugu cinema with ‘Peddi’. The film also stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. ‘Peddi’ is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026.