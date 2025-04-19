Akshay Kumar’s Dance Video With A Girl On ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ Is Full of Chemistry, Check Pictures Inside

Akshay Kumar is currently in the news for his film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ and has garnered praise for his performance as well. Meanwhile a video of the actor is going viral on social media in which he is seen performing on the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from his film ‘Mohra’. In this song, his tremendous chemistry with Raveena Tandon was seen; however, in this viral video, Akshay is not seen performing with Raveena but with someone else.

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ is getting a lot of praise from critics. Now Akshay’s same style has been seen on social media which was seen in the film ‘Mohra’ released in the year 1994. It is being said that the girl seen in this viral video dancing with Akshay Kumar is Irina Rudakova. Actually Irina herself posted this video on social media with her fans.

Sharing the video, Irina wrote, ‘Wow, thank you so much’, on this, someone has asked if she is with Akshay in this video? On this, Irina has shared a red heart emoji. At the same time, she shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, ‘Akshay set the fire’. Let us tell you that Irina Rudakova is a multi-talented artist who is known for modeling, acting, and her passion for sports and health.

Irina is originally a foreigner, and she came to India for a successful career in the entertainment industry and started her journey with ‘Chhoti Sardarni’ in the year 2022. In the year 2023, she was also praised for her performance in the Marathi song ‘Tuxedo’. At the same time, she also appeared as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 5’ (Marathi). And now her performance with Akshay Kumar in this latest song is being praised a lot.