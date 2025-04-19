Ahan Shetty Shared Heart Touching Pictures of His Mother And Father From Hospital On Instagram

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty has shared several photos in the past few months. But what caught fans’ attention was a photo of his father, Suniel Shetty, and his mother, Mana Shetty, standing in a hospital corridor. Since this picture was shared on social media, fans speculated that it was from the time when Athiya Shetty was hospitalised during her pregnancy for her delivery.

Suneil Shetty And Mana Shetty

Let us tell you that Ahan posted a photo on his Instagram handle in which Suniel and Mana are seen waiting inside the hospital. Both are wearing blue outfits. While Suniel was looking at his phone, Mana was smiling while looking away from the camera. Ahan also shared photos of himself posing with his friends, playing golf, and posing with actor Ram Charan.

Ahan Shetty

Sharing the photo with his fans, Ahan captioned the post, ‘Time flies. Fans are overjoyed to see Mana and Suniel’s picture inside the hospital’. Let us tell you that Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul became parents to a baby girl in March this year. On the cricketer’s birthday, the couple shared their cute picture with their newborn baby girl and also revealed her name in the post. The couple named their daughter Evaraah.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

The couple announced the pregnancy in November last year with a cute message, ‘Our beautiful blessing is coming soon in 2025’. There were also baby feet emojis along with it. Athiya and Rahul started dating in 2019, but announced their relationship only in 2021 and got married on January 23, 2023. Talking about Athiya’s work front, she was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, a comedy drama film which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, and Karuna Pandey.