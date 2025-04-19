Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Jheel Mehta Shared Her Honeymoon Pictures From Spain But With A Twist

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actress Jheel Mehta is currently honeymooning in Spain with her husband Aditya. The couple has been delighting their fans with glimpses of their romantic getaway. From stunning views to couple goals, their posts have been a visual treat for their fans. However, one video shared by Jheel has made fans laugh out loud, in which she is seen enjoying a sunset in Valencia while her husband Aditya is completely engrossed in his phone.

Giving a funny caption to the moment, Jheel Mehta wrote, ‘You are on your honeymoon, but your husband is a Formula 1 fan.’ Let us tell you that Jheel and Aditya got married in December 2024 and made their marriage official with a registry on February 17, 2025. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members, where the couple looked stunning in matching ivory traditional outfits.

During this, the couple also garlanded each other, celebrating the occasion with both style and tradition. Sharing her happiness with their fans on social media, Jheel shared the post and wrote, ‘Finally legally married. 17•02•25.’ The video from the function received a lot of love from fans, with the happiness and love between Jheel and her husband clearly visible.

For those who remember her as Sonu Bhide, daughter of Atmaram and Madhavi Bhide in Tarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma, Jheel was a part of the show from 2008 to 2012. Since then, she has become a businesswoman and stays connected with her fans through social media. Jheel had previously shared that she and Aditya have been together since their school days. Their Spain honeymoon is not only a celebration of love, but the two are also showing off the beautiful locations there.